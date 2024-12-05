ESA's Proba-3 Mission Launch: A Stellar Success

The European Space Agency has commenced receiving signals from its Proba-3 mission spacecraft, launched successfully by ISRO, according to ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher. The mission's successful deployment is set to significantly advance space exploration efforts.

ISRO executed a flawless launch, placing two satellites into a high elliptical orbit. After separation from the PSLV rocket, the Yatharagga station in Australia began picking up the signal, leading to telemetry data flowing to ESA's mission control center in Belgium.

Celebrations were in order at ISRO and ESA, with officials praising the partnership's first steps in conducting precise formation flying between the two satellites, separated by a football field and a half. ESA's Proba-3 team expressed gratitude for ISRO's crucial role in this milestone launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)