Seismic Shock: Tsunami Threatens California Coast

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit off the northern California coastline on Thursday, leading to a tsunami warning across parts of California and Oregon. The shockwave was centered about 39 miles west of Ferndale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

San Francisco and the Bay Area were placed under a tsunami warning as officials predicted waves reaching the California coast by 12:10 p.m. Pacific Time. The National Tsunami Center issued warnings along a 400-mile stretch from Oregon's Dunes City to California's San Jose.

Approximately 19,000 residents in Humboldt County experienced power outages following the quake. Governor Gavin Newsom reported meeting with emergency officials to ensure the safety of California residents while Berkeley police instructed evacuations in certain parts of the city.

