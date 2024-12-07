Kashmir's Cold Snap: A Slight Thaw Amidst Freezing Temperatures

Kashmir saw relief from biting cold as temperatures rose slightly, although still under freezing, according to officials. The minimum temperature across the valley improved overnight, with Srinagar recording minus 2°C, up from minus 4.1°C.

Qazigund, a key town, saw lows of minus 2.4°C. Pahalgam, a notable tourist resort, reported minus 4.3°C, rising from minus 6.5°C, marking the lowest of the season. Ski destination Gulmarg hit minus 3.6°C along with Kupwara, while Kokernag experienced minus 2.2°C.

The Met office forecasts potential light rain or snow in parts of Jammu and higher areas from December 8-9, and isolated light rain or snow from December 15-16. The period between December 10-14 is expected to remain dry.

