Kashmir's Cold Snap: A Slight Thaw Amidst Freezing Temperatures
Kashmir experienced a slight warm-up with night temperatures rising, though still below freezing. Srinagar recorded minus 2°C, an improvement from minus 4.1°C. Slight chances of rain or snow are predicted from December 8-16, with dry weather expected from December 10-14.
Kashmir saw relief from biting cold as temperatures rose slightly, although still under freezing, according to officials. The minimum temperature across the valley improved overnight, with Srinagar recording minus 2°C, up from minus 4.1°C.
Qazigund, a key town, saw lows of minus 2.4°C. Pahalgam, a notable tourist resort, reported minus 4.3°C, rising from minus 6.5°C, marking the lowest of the season. Ski destination Gulmarg hit minus 3.6°C along with Kupwara, while Kokernag experienced minus 2.2°C.
The Met office forecasts potential light rain or snow in parts of Jammu and higher areas from December 8-9, and isolated light rain or snow from December 15-16. The period between December 10-14 is expected to remain dry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
