Left Menu

Weather Alert: Light Rain and Dense Fog in West Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts light rain and snow in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, West Bengal, till December 10. Additionally, dense fog is expected in sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Meanwhile, light rain may occur in southern districts on December 9, while dry weather prevails elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:51 IST
Weather Alert: Light Rain and Dense Fog in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast predicting light rain or snow in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, effective until December 10.

Additionally, dense fog is expected to persist in isolated areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal during late night and early morning hours up to December 10, according to the IMD's Saturday report.

In the southern parts of West Bengal, districts like West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia might witness sporadic rainfall on December 9, although the rest of the state is likely to experience mainly dry weather. A temperature drop is anticipated in Kolkata where the mercury might dip slightly on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024