Weather Alert: Light Rain and Dense Fog in West Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast predicting light rain or snow in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, effective until December 10.

Additionally, dense fog is expected to persist in isolated areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal during late night and early morning hours up to December 10, according to the IMD's Saturday report.

In the southern parts of West Bengal, districts like West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia might witness sporadic rainfall on December 9, although the rest of the state is likely to experience mainly dry weather. A temperature drop is anticipated in Kolkata where the mercury might dip slightly on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)