Leopard Spotted in Vidhyadhar Nagar Sparks Panic

A leopard strayed into the Vidhyadhar Nagar area, attacking three people and causing panic among residents. Forest officials, police, and civil defense teams are actively working to capture the animal. This incident highlights the occasional movement of wildlife from the nearby Nahargarh forest area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panic erupted in Vidhyadhar Nagar on Saturday as a leopard strayed into the residential area, injuring three people, according to officials.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Jagdish Gupta, reported spotting the leopard at a government guest house, then in a CPWD garden before it attacked people on the road. Residents quickly gathered, chasing the leopard and capturing videos.

In response, forest authorities, police, and civil defense teams mobilized to locate and capture the leopard. Gupta emphasized the area's proximity to the Nahargarh forest, making animal movements not uncommon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

