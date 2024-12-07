Leopard Spotted in Vidhyadhar Nagar Sparks Panic

Panic erupted in Vidhyadhar Nagar on Saturday as a leopard strayed into the residential area, injuring three people, according to officials.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Jagdish Gupta, reported spotting the leopard at a government guest house, then in a CPWD garden before it attacked people on the road. Residents quickly gathered, chasing the leopard and capturing videos.

In response, forest authorities, police, and civil defense teams mobilized to locate and capture the leopard. Gupta emphasized the area's proximity to the Nahargarh forest, making animal movements not uncommon.

