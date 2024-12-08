Left Menu

Tragic Tiger Cub Incident at Bengal Safari

Three tiger cubs at Bengal Safari in Siliguri died after their mother, Rica, accidentally injured them while relocating them. Their tracheas were damaged in the process. Despite immediate death for two, the third succumbed a day later. The tigress has shown signs of mourning since the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:43 IST
Tragic Tiger Cub Incident at Bengal Safari
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Bengal Safari in Siliguri, three tiger cubs lost their lives after their mother accidentally bit their necks during an attempted relocation. The mishap occurred as the tigress, known as Rica, was moving her offspring into their night shelter.

The puncture to their tracheas proved fatal for the cubs, with two dying on the spot and the third succumbing to its injuries the following day. The West Bengal Zoo Authority confirmed the details, highlighting the unfortunate nature of the accident.

Following the incident, officials have noted signs of mourning in Rica's behavior. They have pledged to implement stricter precautions to avoid similar occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

