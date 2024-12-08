Tragic Tiger Cub Incident at Bengal Safari

In a tragic incident at Bengal Safari in Siliguri, three tiger cubs lost their lives after their mother accidentally bit their necks during an attempted relocation. The mishap occurred as the tigress, known as Rica, was moving her offspring into their night shelter.

The puncture to their tracheas proved fatal for the cubs, with two dying on the spot and the third succumbing to its injuries the following day. The West Bengal Zoo Authority confirmed the details, highlighting the unfortunate nature of the accident.

Following the incident, officials have noted signs of mourning in Rica's behavior. They have pledged to implement stricter precautions to avoid similar occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)