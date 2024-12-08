Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Mariahoeve: Search Continues After Deadly Explosion in The Hague

Emergency services search through debris of a destroyed apartment block in The Hague after an explosion and fire that killed at least five people. Despite slim chances, the search for survivors continues. Authorities investigate all possibilities while police seek a car seen leaving the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes Mariahoeve: Search Continues After Deadly Explosion in The Hague
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emergency crews returned on Sunday to sift through the rubble left by an explosion and fire at an apartment building in The Hague, which resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals. Searches persist despite diminishing hopes for additional survivors.

The exact cause of the blast, which occurred early Saturday, remains unknown. Mayor Jan van Zanen stated that investigators are exploring all potential scenarios. Meanwhile, police have focused on locating a vehicle reportedly spotted departing the area, suggesting it could provide leads.

Rescue operations have transitioned to seeking the deceased, acknowledging the minimal chance of discovering more survivors. Nevertheless, one individual was rescued long after the disaster, keeping hopes alive, albeit slim. Prime Minister Dick Schoof expressed his shock and sympathies for those affected, and the Dutch royals extended their thoughts to the victims and anxious citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024