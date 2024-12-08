Tragedy Strikes Mariahoeve: Search Continues After Deadly Explosion in The Hague

Emergency crews returned on Sunday to sift through the rubble left by an explosion and fire at an apartment building in The Hague, which resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals. Searches persist despite diminishing hopes for additional survivors.

The exact cause of the blast, which occurred early Saturday, remains unknown. Mayor Jan van Zanen stated that investigators are exploring all potential scenarios. Meanwhile, police have focused on locating a vehicle reportedly spotted departing the area, suggesting it could provide leads.

Rescue operations have transitioned to seeking the deceased, acknowledging the minimal chance of discovering more survivors. Nevertheless, one individual was rescued long after the disaster, keeping hopes alive, albeit slim. Prime Minister Dick Schoof expressed his shock and sympathies for those affected, and the Dutch royals extended their thoughts to the victims and anxious citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)