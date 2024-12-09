Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's First Snowfall Sparks Road Closures and Rescues

Himachal Pradesh experienced its first snowfall of the season, resulting in the closure of 87 roads and power disruptions in the state. Despite adverse weather, schools remain open amid intense cold conditions. The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for dense fog in various areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:16 IST
Himachal Pradesh's First Snowfall Sparks Road Closures and Rescues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh witnessed its first snowfall of the season, leading to the closure of at least 87 roads, including the Atari-Leh National Highway 3 near Manali's Rohtang Pass, as confirmed by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Snowfall affected key areas, closing 58 roads in Shimla, 17 in Kinnaur, and others across Lahaul and Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Chamba. Power outages were reported with 457 transformers disrupted. Tourists and residents welcomed the snow after a long dry spell.

The Lahaul and Spiti police reported the rescue of 800 individuals stranded in snowy conditions. Despite the harsh weather that saw temperatures plummet significantly, schools in Shimla continued their exams without interruption, and essential goods supply remained unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024