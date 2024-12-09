Himachal Pradesh's First Snowfall Sparks Road Closures and Rescues

Himachal Pradesh witnessed its first snowfall of the season, leading to the closure of at least 87 roads, including the Atari-Leh National Highway 3 near Manali's Rohtang Pass, as confirmed by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Snowfall affected key areas, closing 58 roads in Shimla, 17 in Kinnaur, and others across Lahaul and Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Chamba. Power outages were reported with 457 transformers disrupted. Tourists and residents welcomed the snow after a long dry spell.

The Lahaul and Spiti police reported the rescue of 800 individuals stranded in snowy conditions. Despite the harsh weather that saw temperatures plummet significantly, schools in Shimla continued their exams without interruption, and essential goods supply remained unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)