Patna's Modern Collectorate: Heritage Transformed and Preserved

The multi-storey modern Patna Collectorate complex is set for inauguration by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The complex has preserved eight Tuscan pillars from the Dutch-era site, and will centralize 39 administrative departments. Despite public outcry and legal attempts, the historic buildings were demolished in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The inauguration of the modern Patna Collectorate complex is imminent, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expected to officiate the ceremony. This state-of-the-art facility will centralize the offices of 39 administrative departments under one roof, replacing the older heritage site that faced demolition last year.

Honoring its historical significance, eight Tuscan pillars from the original Dutch-era Record Room have been prominently displayed at the new site. This element serves as a nod to the past, amidst the backdrop of development and modernization efforts in the region.

The redevelopment, not without controversy, was subject to public and international appeal to preserve the old collectorate as a heritage site. Despite interventions and opposition from diplomatic and heritage bodies, the Supreme Court's decision paved the way for the site's transformation, heralding a new chapter for urban infrastructure in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

