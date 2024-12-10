Volkswagen in Crisis: Strikes and Standoffs

Volkswagen and its unions are at an impasse over a crisis affecting the carmaker's German plants, despite constructive discussions on Monday. Both sides remain far apart, with record numbers of workers on strike across the country. Chief Negotiator Arne Meiswinkel stated talks have yet to yield a solution.

Labor representative Thorsten Groeger described a new willingness to negotiate, with plans to resume discussions on December 16. However, Groeger cautioned strikes could intensify in 2025 if talks don't progress. Unions firmly oppose plant closures, which Volkswagen hasn't ruled out, exacerbating tensions.

As Europe's largest carmaker aims to cut costs to compete with cheaper Asian rivals, nearly 68,000 workers have gone on strike in Wolfsburg. This industrial action surpasses previous strikes from 2018. The political climate in Germany adds to the carmaker's challenges, with Volkswagen's stock underperforming among European automakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)