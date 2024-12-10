Tragedy in the Wild: Tiger Attack Claims Life in Panna Reserve

A tragic incident unfolded in Panna Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, where a 65-year-old woman lost her life in a tiger attack, officials reported on Tuesday.

The victim, Fulia Bai, was with three other women collecting fodder in the reserve's South Hinouta beat no. 535 on Monday when a tiger attacked her, dragging her into the forest. Her companions quickly alerted authorities, prompting a search mission.

Deputy Director Mohit Sood confirmed the tiger responsible has been identified and is under surveillance. The forest department has issued a public advisory, and compensation of Rs 8 lakh will be provided to the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)