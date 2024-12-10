Left Menu

Tragedy in the Wild: Tiger Attack Claims Life in Panna Reserve

A 65-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve. The incident happened when she and three others were collecting fodder. A search tracked the victim's remains, and the forest department is monitoring the identified tiger. Compensation will be provided to her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panna | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:38 IST
Tragedy in the Wild: Tiger Attack Claims Life in Panna Reserve
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
A tragic incident unfolded in Panna Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, where a 65-year-old woman lost her life in a tiger attack, officials reported on Tuesday.

The victim, Fulia Bai, was with three other women collecting fodder in the reserve's South Hinouta beat no. 535 on Monday when a tiger attacked her, dragging her into the forest. Her companions quickly alerted authorities, prompting a search mission.

Deputy Director Mohit Sood confirmed the tiger responsible has been identified and is under surveillance. The forest department has issued a public advisory, and compensation of Rs 8 lakh will be provided to the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

