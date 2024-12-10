Tragedy in the Wild: Tiger Attack Claims Life in Panna Reserve
A 65-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve. The incident happened when she and three others were collecting fodder. A search tracked the victim's remains, and the forest department is monitoring the identified tiger. Compensation will be provided to her family.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Panna Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, where a 65-year-old woman lost her life in a tiger attack, officials reported on Tuesday.
The victim, Fulia Bai, was with three other women collecting fodder in the reserve's South Hinouta beat no. 535 on Monday when a tiger attacked her, dragging her into the forest. Her companions quickly alerted authorities, prompting a search mission.
Deputy Director Mohit Sood confirmed the tiger responsible has been identified and is under surveillance. The forest department has issued a public advisory, and compensation of Rs 8 lakh will be provided to the victim's family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Forest Department's Initiative to Conserve Upper Himalayas
Bombay High Court Overturns Policeman's Arrest, Orders Compensation
Jharkhand CM Soren Honors Fallen Soldier with Job and Compensation
Court to Revisit Compensation for HIV Contracted from Assault
Punjab Finance Minister Advocates for Extended GST Compensation