Tragedy in Tuscany: Fuel Depot Blast Raises Concerns

A devastating explosion at a Tuscany fuel depot killed four persons, while 14 were hospitalized. The blast at ENI, north of Florence, disrupted train services and sparked safety concerns. The cause remains under investigation, as officials work to assure residents of safe air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The tragic explosion at a fuel depot in Tuscany's Calenzano area has now claimed four lives, after rescuers discovered two additional bodies on Tuesday.

The blast, believed to have destroyed a building with offices, has left one person missing and fourteen others injured, two of whom are in critical condition, according to Eugenio Giani, the region's governor.

The explosion occurred at the ENI oil company facility, casting a plume of smoke seen miles away and briefly halting regional train services. Environmental officials later assured that air quality levels remain safe, but the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

