Tragedy in Tuscany: Fuel Depot Blast Raises Concerns

The tragic explosion at a fuel depot in Tuscany's Calenzano area has now claimed four lives, after rescuers discovered two additional bodies on Tuesday.

The blast, believed to have destroyed a building with offices, has left one person missing and fourteen others injured, two of whom are in critical condition, according to Eugenio Giani, the region's governor.

The explosion occurred at the ENI oil company facility, casting a plume of smoke seen miles away and briefly halting regional train services. Environmental officials later assured that air quality levels remain safe, but the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)