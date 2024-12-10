Delhi's Air Quality Worsens: A Battle Against Pollution
Delhi's air quality slipped into 'poor' category, with AQI recorded at 234. The primary pollutant PM2.5 poses significant health risks. Despite improvement earlier, the quality has been fluctuating between 'poor' and 'moderate'. Weather conditions reported temperatures below normal with potential for mist.
Delhi's air quality deteriorated from 'moderate' to 'poor' on Tuesday, with an AQI reading of 234. Forecasts indicate similar conditions over coming days.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI levels between 201 to 300 qualify as 'poor'. Two of the capital's 38 monitoring stations registered 'very poor' AQI levels, while the rest varied between 'poor' and 'moderate'.
PM2.5 particles, the primary pollutant, present significant health risks by penetrating the lungs and bloodstream. The Decision Support System, recently restarted, attributes a mix of local and non-local sources as contributors to these levels. Weather reports show Delhi's temperatures remain slightly below normal.
