Smooth Sailing: ISRO's Maritime Success in Gaganyaan Recovery Trials

ISRO, India's prestigious space agency, announced successful 'well deck' recovery trials for the Gaganyaan mission on December 6. Conducted in partnership with the Indian Navy, these trials were pivotal for validating recovery sequences of the crew module post-mission.

Carried out at the Eastern Naval Command, the trials used a simulated crew module to demonstrate the recovery process. This took place on a well deck ship off the coast of Vishakhapatnam, where the crew module was maneuvered into the ship's well deck for secure docking.

The trials serve to refine Standard Operating Procedures in preparation for India's first human spaceflight. With successful validation, ISRO and the Indian Navy are closer to finalizing operations that ensure swift and safe crew recovery in nominal and off-nominal scenarios.

