Left Menu

Smooth Sailing: ISRO's Maritime Success in Gaganyaan Recovery Trials

ISRO, in collaboration with the Indian Navy, conducted successful 'well deck' recovery trials of the Gaganyaan mission on December 6. The trials involved a simulated Crew Module and were carried out at the Eastern Naval Command. These tests are crucial for finalizing recovery operations for India's first human spaceflight mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:19 IST
Smooth Sailing: ISRO's Maritime Success in Gaganyaan Recovery Trials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO, India's prestigious space agency, announced successful 'well deck' recovery trials for the Gaganyaan mission on December 6. Conducted in partnership with the Indian Navy, these trials were pivotal for validating recovery sequences of the crew module post-mission.

Carried out at the Eastern Naval Command, the trials used a simulated crew module to demonstrate the recovery process. This took place on a well deck ship off the coast of Vishakhapatnam, where the crew module was maneuvered into the ship's well deck for secure docking.

The trials serve to refine Standard Operating Procedures in preparation for India's first human spaceflight. With successful validation, ISRO and the Indian Navy are closer to finalizing operations that ensure swift and safe crew recovery in nominal and off-nominal scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024