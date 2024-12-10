Left Menu

Haryana and US Forge Path for Integrated Aviation Hub at Hisar

The Haryana government and the US Trade and Development Agency have signed an MoU to develop an integrated aviation hub at Hisar. This partnership aims at fostering technical progress, enhancing infrastructure, and creating employment through public-private partnerships. It signifies a strong bilateral relationship in civil aviation.

  • India

The Haryana government took a significant step on Tuesday by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to develop an integrated aviation hub at Hisar. This MoU, finalized in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, marks a pivotal moment in Haryana's aviation sector.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti and Narhari Singh Bangar, advisor for Haryana's Department of Civil Aviation, were the signatories. The partnership promises technical assistance in projects ranging from operations at Hisar airport to a world-class cargo logistics hub. The chief minister emphasized Haryana's commitment to enhancing infrastructure for global investors, underlining the state's appeal for foreign investment.

The MoU is set to propel Haryana's aviation sector forward, generating employment and driving long-term economic growth through public-private cooperation. This agreement also strengthens India-US relations, opening new dimensions in infrastructure development. As the chief minister vowed, the state will ensure diligent execution of its responsibilities under this partnership.

