Farewell to a Legend: Kerala Mourns Sreenivasan's Passing

Kerala mourned the loss of Sreenivasan, a legendary actor, screenwriter, and director in Malayalam cinema. Thousands gathered at his Kandanadu home to pay tributes. Prominent figures, including actor Surya and politicians, attended. His cremation was held with state honors, marking the end of an era in Malayalam cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:16 IST
Sreenivasan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala bade a heartfelt farewell to Sreenivasan, the illustrious actor, screenwriter, and director, who passed away at a local government hospital on Saturday.

Thousands, including renowned figures such as Tamil actor Surya and various state leaders, gathered in Kandanadu near Tripunithura to pay their last respects to this versatile giant of Malayalam cinema.

Amid emotional scenes, Sreenivasan was cremated with state honors in his family compound, a place where his elder son Vineeth lit the funeral pyre. His final rites were attended by a bevy of prominent political and film personalities, underscoring the deep impact he had on cinema lovers across Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

