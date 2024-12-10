Left Menu

World Cup Hosts Unveiled Amid Controversy and Criticism

FIFA is set to announce the hosts of the 2030 and 2034 Men's World Cups. A three-continent bid involving Morocco, Spain, and Portugal will host 2030, while Saudi Arabia will host 2034. Both bids face criticism, with concerns over environmental impact, human rights, and host country climates.

Updated: 10-12-2024 21:40 IST
FIFA is poised to unveil the hosts for the 2030 and 2034 Men's World Cup this Wednesday, in what is expected to be a largely uncontested decision. Morocco, Spain, and Portugal are leading the multi-nation bid for the 2030 games, while Saudi Arabia stands as the sole contender for 2034.

The proposal marks the centenary of the World Cup with matches spread across three continents, including commemorations in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. Environmentalists, however, worry about the increased travel emissions. Saudi Arabia's human rights situation has ignited further controversy, attracting criticism similar to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Amnesty International and the Sport & Rights Alliance have pressured FIFA to halt Saudi's bid unless significant reforms are made. Critics label Saudi's extensive sports investments as 'sportswashing.' FIFA is navigating to balance these issues with commitments to stakeholders on tournament timing and execution.

