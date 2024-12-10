Tragedy Strikes Tuscany: Fuel Depot Explosion Claims Five Lives
A fuel depot explosion in Tuscany, Italy, resulted in five deaths, including the last missing person found by rescuers. The blast caused a building collapse, injuring 14 people. The explosion disrupted train services and air quality, prompting an investigation by local prosecutors.
In Tuscany, Italy, a devastating explosion at a fuel depot has claimed the lives of five individuals, as reported by local media on Tuesday. Rescue teams discovered the body of the last missing person, bringing the grim count to five just a day after the blast occurred.
The catastrophic event unfolded at an ENI fuel depot north of Florence, where the explosion not only collapsed an office building but also caused injuries to 14 individuals, two of whom remain in critical condition, according to Tuscany's governor, Eugenio Giani.
The explosion sent a large plume of smoke into the air and disrupted regional transportation, though environmental officials later assured residents that air quality posed no health risks. Investigations led by prosecutors in Prato are currently underway to determine the cause of the explosion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
