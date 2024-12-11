Left Menu

Pollution Crisis: Alarming Levels of Fecal Contamination in Delhi's Yamuna River

The water quality report for November reveals alarming pollution levels in Delhi's Yamuna river, with fecal coliform concentrations peaking at 79 lakh units per 100 ml, far exceeding the permissible limit. The concentrations rose significantly downstream, coinciding with zero dissolved oxygen levels, threatening the river ecosystem.

Updated: 11-12-2024 00:08 IST
In a concerning revelation, the latest water quality report for November shows that pollution levels in Delhi's Yamuna river remain critically high. Fecal coliform concentrations have peaked at 79 lakh units per 100 ml at Asgarpur, where the river exits Delhi.

This figure matches a peak recorded last month, which was the highest concentration since December 2020, according to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). Fecal coliform, commonly used as an indicator of sewage contamination, has a permissible limit of just 2,500 units per 100 ml, as set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The DPCC report, released in line with a National Green Tribunal order, further highlighted that dissolved oxygen levels, crucial for sustaining aquatic life, dropped to zero at multiple points along the river. This situation poses a severe threat to the river's ecosystem, tagging it as much like a dead river post-ISBT bridge until it exits the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

