Reviving Fourna: A Village's Fight Against Depopulation

In the secluded fir-tree mountains of central Greece lies Fourna, a village once at the brink of obscurity. Home to just 180 people, its silence used to be interrupted only by church bells and the distant howling of dogs. Efforts to rejuvenate Fourna are underway, spearheaded by an unlikely partnership.

The local schoolteacher, Panagiota Diamanti, along with the Orthodox priest, Rev. Constantine Dousikos, launched a campaign to attract families. Their initiative, supported by private donations and municipal programs, is beginning to see success. Eight children now attend the local school, a marked improvement from just two last year.

The region of Evrytania suffers from low birth rates and rural depopulation, accentuated by Greece's aging population. With the backing of community members like Vassiliki Emmanouil and local business owners, the village of Fourna could serve as an inspiring model for other rural areas facing similar challenges.

