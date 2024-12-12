NDMC Unveils Ambitious 2025-26 Budget Plan
The New Delhi Municipal Council proposes a Rs 5,770.60 crore budget for 2025-26, emphasizing renewable energy use, mist sprays for streetlights, and night-cleaning programs. The budget also focuses on educational innovation, enhancing public infrastructure, and maintaining property tax rates. Cultural, technology, and urban development initiatives are planned.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has rolled out an ambitious budget proposal of Rs 5,770.60 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Highlights include transitioning to 100% renewable energy, deploying mist sprays for cleaner air, and initiating a comprehensive night-cleaning program.
NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra emphasized the importance of approving the budget before the election's model code of conduct takes effect, ensuring continuity in civic services. Key facets of the budget include maintaining current property tax rates while boosting revenue through enhanced collection systems, targeting long-term civic infrastructure goals.
Additionally, the budget outlines steps for educational advancements with innovation labs and smart classrooms, upgrading public toilets, and fostering cultural development through festivals and heritage site plans in Gole Market. NDMC also anticipates a Rs 1,290 crore property tax collection, maintaining a budget surplus despite rising expenditures.
