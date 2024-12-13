Discoveries Unveil Traces of Neanderthal DNA in Modern Humans
Recent research uncovers specific timing of interbreeding between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens, highlighting their impact on human genome related to skin pigmentation, immune response, and metabolism. New Zealand plans legislation on satellite monitoring control. Rare dinosaur fossils to be auctioned in London. NASA's Webb telescope finds early universe galaxy Firefly Sparkle.
Updated: 13-12-2024 18:31 IST
New research has pinpointed when Homo sapiens and Neanderthals interbred, providing precise estimates showcasing how Neanderthal DNA influences human traits like skin pigmentation, immune response, and metabolism.
New Zealand intends to regulate satellite monitoring to ensure alignment with national values, leveraging its ideal geographic conditions for such activities.
Three valuable dinosaur fossils are set for a high-profile auction in London, while NASA's Webb telescope uncovers an early galaxy, offering insights into the young Milky Way.
(With inputs from agencies.)
