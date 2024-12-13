Discoveries Unveil Traces of Neanderthal DNA in Modern Humans

New research has pinpointed when Homo sapiens and Neanderthals interbred, providing precise estimates showcasing how Neanderthal DNA influences human traits like skin pigmentation, immune response, and metabolism.

New Zealand intends to regulate satellite monitoring to ensure alignment with national values, leveraging its ideal geographic conditions for such activities.

Three valuable dinosaur fossils are set for a high-profile auction in London, while NASA's Webb telescope uncovers an early galaxy, offering insights into the young Milky Way.

