Left Menu

Discoveries Unveil Traces of Neanderthal DNA in Modern Humans

Recent research uncovers specific timing of interbreeding between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens, highlighting their impact on human genome related to skin pigmentation, immune response, and metabolism. New Zealand plans legislation on satellite monitoring control. Rare dinosaur fossils to be auctioned in London. NASA's Webb telescope finds early universe galaxy Firefly Sparkle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:31 IST
Discoveries Unveil Traces of Neanderthal DNA in Modern Humans

New research has pinpointed when Homo sapiens and Neanderthals interbred, providing precise estimates showcasing how Neanderthal DNA influences human traits like skin pigmentation, immune response, and metabolism.

New Zealand intends to regulate satellite monitoring to ensure alignment with national values, leveraging its ideal geographic conditions for such activities.

Three valuable dinosaur fossils are set for a high-profile auction in London, while NASA's Webb telescope uncovers an early galaxy, offering insights into the young Milky Way.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024