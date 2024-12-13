Ratapani Tiger Reserve Inaugurated in Honor of Dr. Vishnu Wakankar

Madhya Pradesh's newest addition to its tiger conservation efforts, the Ratapani Tiger Reserve, was officially inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Named in tribute to the famous archaeologist Dr. Vishnu Wakankar, the reserve marks the state's eighth tiger reserve and aims to bolster wildlife protection.

Located near Bhopal, the Ratapani Reserve not only strengthens Madhya Pradesh's reputation as a leading 'Tiger State' in India but also promises substantial tourism potential, according to CM Yadav. The move is set to create job opportunities with the development of hospitality infrastructure around the reserve.

The establishment of Ratapani highlights the state's commitment to conserving its rich biodiversity. Occupying an area of 1,272 square kilometers, the reserve's core area offers a safe haven for tigers from human interference. Plans are in place for a ninth reserve, as the region sets sights on sustainable conservation and economic growth.

