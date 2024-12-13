Left Menu

Ratapani Tiger Reserve Inaugurated in Honor of Dr. Vishnu Wakankar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Ratapani Tiger Reserve, to be named after Dr. Vishnu Wakankar. The reserve enhances wildlife preservation and boosts tourism. Bhopal, with the reserve in proximity, benefits from employment and tourism opportunities. The state aims for Ratapani to be a premier tiger habitat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:24 IST
Ratapani Tiger Reserve Inaugurated in Honor of Dr. Vishnu Wakankar
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's newest addition to its tiger conservation efforts, the Ratapani Tiger Reserve, was officially inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Named in tribute to the famous archaeologist Dr. Vishnu Wakankar, the reserve marks the state's eighth tiger reserve and aims to bolster wildlife protection.

Located near Bhopal, the Ratapani Reserve not only strengthens Madhya Pradesh's reputation as a leading 'Tiger State' in India but also promises substantial tourism potential, according to CM Yadav. The move is set to create job opportunities with the development of hospitality infrastructure around the reserve.

The establishment of Ratapani highlights the state's commitment to conserving its rich biodiversity. Occupying an area of 1,272 square kilometers, the reserve's core area offers a safe haven for tigers from human interference. Plans are in place for a ninth reserve, as the region sets sights on sustainable conservation and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024