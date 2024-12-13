Left Menu

Selfie Craze with Wandering Tiger Raises Concerns in Maharashtra

Videos showing locals taking selfies with a young tiger in Bhandara, Maharashtra, have gone viral. The forest department is closely monitoring the tiger, proposing its relocation for safety reasons, as it searches for its own territory after separating from its mother. Precautionary measures are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:26 IST
Selfie Craze with Wandering Tiger Raises Concerns in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Viral videos capturing individuals snapping selfies with a young tiger in eastern Maharashtra's Bhandara district have alarmed officials, leading to increased monitoring by the forest department.

The sub-adult tiger, nearly 18-19 months old, exhibits atypical behavior, remaining unfazed by human presence.

According to Rahul Gawai, Deputy Conservator of Forest in Bhandara, the tiger, a cub of the tigress BT-10, has been responsible for multiple cattle killings in nearby villages.

A dedicated monitoring team is deployed in the Adyal forest range to oversee the animal's activities and manage the curious crowds.

The department has proposed the tiger's relocation to a safer forest range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024