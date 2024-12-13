Selfie Craze with Wandering Tiger Raises Concerns in Maharashtra

Viral videos capturing individuals snapping selfies with a young tiger in eastern Maharashtra's Bhandara district have alarmed officials, leading to increased monitoring by the forest department.

The sub-adult tiger, nearly 18-19 months old, exhibits atypical behavior, remaining unfazed by human presence.

According to Rahul Gawai, Deputy Conservator of Forest in Bhandara, the tiger, a cub of the tigress BT-10, has been responsible for multiple cattle killings in nearby villages.

A dedicated monitoring team is deployed in the Adyal forest range to oversee the animal's activities and manage the curious crowds.

The department has proposed the tiger's relocation to a safer forest range.

(With inputs from agencies.)