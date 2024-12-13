Selfie Craze with Wandering Tiger Raises Concerns in Maharashtra
Videos showing locals taking selfies with a young tiger in Bhandara, Maharashtra, have gone viral. The forest department is closely monitoring the tiger, proposing its relocation for safety reasons, as it searches for its own territory after separating from its mother. Precautionary measures are in place.
Viral videos capturing individuals snapping selfies with a young tiger in eastern Maharashtra's Bhandara district have alarmed officials, leading to increased monitoring by the forest department.
The sub-adult tiger, nearly 18-19 months old, exhibits atypical behavior, remaining unfazed by human presence.
According to Rahul Gawai, Deputy Conservator of Forest in Bhandara, the tiger, a cub of the tigress BT-10, has been responsible for multiple cattle killings in nearby villages.
A dedicated monitoring team is deployed in the Adyal forest range to oversee the animal's activities and manage the curious crowds.
The department has proposed the tiger's relocation to a safer forest range.
(With inputs from agencies.)
