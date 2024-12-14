SWIFT City: Karnataka's Next Big Industrial Leap

Karnataka Minister M B Patil has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to create 'SWIFT City' in Sarjapura, aimed at propelling the region as the state's third major industrial hub following Electronic City and ITPL.

According to the minister, the SWIFT City project will prioritize startups, innovation, and advanced workspaces. Patil emphasized that despite Bengaluru's bustling corporate scene, stakeholders remain dissatisfied with the existing workspace infrastructure. To combat this, strategic infrastructure plans include the development of 150-ft-wide roads and the integration of world-class facilities such as residential clusters and schools.

Patil also indicated that over 1,000 acres have been earmarked in the Sarjapura Industrial Area, chosen for its strategic location near National Highways and Bengaluru's IT hub. He envisions Karnataka becoming a 'Silicon State' by developing further initiatives like Mini KWIN Cities, collaborating with the IT/BT department to attract investors and establish Karnataka as a frontrunner in innovation and industry.

