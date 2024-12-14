Northern India's Cold Spell Intensifies: Temperatures Plunge in Punjab and Haryana
A severe cold wave affected parts of Haryana and Punjab, with Faridkot hitting a frigid one degree Celsius. Other areas such as Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Bathinda also experienced freezing temperatures. The intense cold weather conditions persisted across major towns, including Chandigarh, Karnal, and Narnaul.
The icy grip of winter tightened its hold over parts of Haryana and Punjab as Faridkot witnessed a shivering minimum temperature of one degree Celsius, confirmed the meteorological department.
Ranked as the coldest region in Punjab, Faridkot's low was closely followed by Pathankot at 2.3°C, Gurdaspur at 2.8°C, and Bathinda at 3.4°C, reflecting a statewide cold wave.
Other significant temperature drops were recorded in Amritsar at 3.4°C, Ludhiana at 7.8°C, and Patiala at 6°C. In Haryana, Karnal, Hisar, and Bhiwani faced intense cold, with mercury levels hovering around 4°C. Chandigarh documented a minimum of 6.6°C amid the chilling conditions.
