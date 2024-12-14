Northern India's Cold Spell Intensifies: Temperatures Plunge in Punjab and Haryana

The icy grip of winter tightened its hold over parts of Haryana and Punjab as Faridkot witnessed a shivering minimum temperature of one degree Celsius, confirmed the meteorological department.

Ranked as the coldest region in Punjab, Faridkot's low was closely followed by Pathankot at 2.3°C, Gurdaspur at 2.8°C, and Bathinda at 3.4°C, reflecting a statewide cold wave.

Other significant temperature drops were recorded in Amritsar at 3.4°C, Ludhiana at 7.8°C, and Patiala at 6°C. In Haryana, Karnal, Hisar, and Bhiwani faced intense cold, with mercury levels hovering around 4°C. Chandigarh documented a minimum of 6.6°C amid the chilling conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)