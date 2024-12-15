Daring Rescue from Highrise Car Lift Malfunction

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Thane, Maharashtra, when a couple found themselves trapped in a malfunctioning car lift late Saturday night. Firefighters and the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) worked swiftly, freeing the couple within a half-hour.

The incident took place in Shastri Nagar at a highrise featuring a complex mechanical parking system. The automobile lift, where the four-wheeler was stuck, is part of the 20-storey structure's advanced parking facilities.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the lift's failure, with no injuries reported. RDMC Chief Yasin Tadvi confirmed the rescue and the ongoing probe into the malfunction.

(With inputs from agencies.)