Daring Rescue from Highrise Car Lift Malfunction

A couple was safely rescued after their car became stuck in an automobile lift in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident occurred at a 20-storey building's car lift in Shastri Nagar. Local firefighters and the regional disaster management cell successfully freed the duo within 30 minutes. The cause of the malfunction remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-12-2024 09:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 08:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Thane, Maharashtra, when a couple found themselves trapped in a malfunctioning car lift late Saturday night. Firefighters and the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) worked swiftly, freeing the couple within a half-hour.

The incident took place in Shastri Nagar at a highrise featuring a complex mechanical parking system. The automobile lift, where the four-wheeler was stuck, is part of the 20-storey structure's advanced parking facilities.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the lift's failure, with no injuries reported. RDMC Chief Yasin Tadvi confirmed the rescue and the ongoing probe into the malfunction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

