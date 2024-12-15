Daring Rescue from Highrise Car Lift Malfunction
A couple was safely rescued after their car became stuck in an automobile lift in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident occurred at a 20-storey building's car lift in Shastri Nagar. Local firefighters and the regional disaster management cell successfully freed the duo within 30 minutes. The cause of the malfunction remains unknown.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic rescue unfolded in Thane, Maharashtra, when a couple found themselves trapped in a malfunctioning car lift late Saturday night. Firefighters and the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) worked swiftly, freeing the couple within a half-hour.
The incident took place in Shastri Nagar at a highrise featuring a complex mechanical parking system. The automobile lift, where the four-wheeler was stuck, is part of the 20-storey structure's advanced parking facilities.
Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the lift's failure, with no injuries reported. RDMC Chief Yasin Tadvi confirmed the rescue and the ongoing probe into the malfunction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena Stands Firm on Home Department Demand Amid Maharashtra Coalition Tensions
Followed all poll-related processes transparently, will review all legitimate concerns on Maharashtra election: EC to Cong.
Power Play and Polls: Unprecedented Allegations in Maharashtra Elections
A Ripple of Resistance: Protest Against EVM Misuse in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Political Delay: Unveiling Unnatural Verdicts in Assembly Polls