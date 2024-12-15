Rapid Response Contains 4-Hour Blaze at Mumbai's Poonam Chambers

A major fire broke out on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Worli area and was successfully extinguished after a four-hour operation, according to fire department officials. Despite the intensity, the fire did not result in any injuries.

The blaze erupted around 11:40 a.m. on the second floor of Poonam Chambers, specifically affecting the Rajashree Production Studio. Firefighters worked tirelessly under a blanket of smoke that enveloped the building.

The firefighting team, comprising eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers, along with local police and civic staff, contained the blaze by 3:30 p.m. However, the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)