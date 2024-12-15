Left Menu

Rapid Response Contains 4-Hour Blaze at Mumbai's Poonam Chambers

A significant fire erupted at Poonam Chambers in Mumbai on a Sunday morning. The blaze, confined to around 13,000 square feet of Rajashree Production Studio, was doused in four hours with no injuries reported. The response involved eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:56 IST
A major fire broke out on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Worli area and was successfully extinguished after a four-hour operation, according to fire department officials. Despite the intensity, the fire did not result in any injuries.

The blaze erupted around 11:40 a.m. on the second floor of Poonam Chambers, specifically affecting the Rajashree Production Studio. Firefighters worked tirelessly under a blanket of smoke that enveloped the building.

The firefighting team, comprising eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers, along with local police and civic staff, contained the blaze by 3:30 p.m. However, the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined.

