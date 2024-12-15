Tragedy Strikes Mayotte: Cyclone Chido's Deadly Impact

In a devastating turn of events, Cyclone Chido has reportedly claimed a significant number of lives in Mayotte, a French archipelago in the Indian Ocean. Local reports suggest the death toll could be in the hundreds or even thousands, highlighting the cyclone's severe impact on the region.

French official Francois-Xavier Bieuville conveyed his concerns through the local media channel Mayotte La 1ere, where he stated the numbers could reach alarming levels. Such a high figure underscores the catastrophic effect Cyclone Chido has had on the local population.

The French interior ministry has noted the challenge in determining the exact death toll at this stage, stressing the difficulties involved in accounting for all victims. As more information becomes available, further updates are anticipated on this tragic situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)