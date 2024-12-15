Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Mayotte: Cyclone Chido's Deadly Impact

Cyclone Chido has reportedly caused numerous deaths in Mayotte, with estimates of casualties ranging from hundreds to potentially thousands. French official Francois-Xavier Bieuville expressed concerns about the rising death toll. The French interior ministry acknowledged the difficulty in confirming exact numbers at this stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a devastating turn of events, Cyclone Chido has reportedly claimed a significant number of lives in Mayotte, a French archipelago in the Indian Ocean. Local reports suggest the death toll could be in the hundreds or even thousands, highlighting the cyclone's severe impact on the region.

French official Francois-Xavier Bieuville conveyed his concerns through the local media channel Mayotte La 1ere, where he stated the numbers could reach alarming levels. Such a high figure underscores the catastrophic effect Cyclone Chido has had on the local population.

The French interior ministry has noted the challenge in determining the exact death toll at this stage, stressing the difficulties involved in accounting for all victims. As more information becomes available, further updates are anticipated on this tragic situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

