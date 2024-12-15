Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: Thousands Feared Dead

Tragedy struck the French islands of Mayotte as Cyclone Chido left potential devastation in its wake, with fears that the death toll could reach thousands. Local French officials have reported extensive damage, exacerbated by the storm's powerful winds exceeding 200 kph, impacting both government and makeshift infrastructures.

The situation remains precarious, as assessing the full scope of casualties proves challenging, especially due to the local burial customs in the predominantly Muslim region, underscored by logistical challenges in accounting for undocumented migrants. As President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity, concerns about access to essential services like food, water, and sanitation mount.

Mayotte, rich in history stemming from its 1843 colonization by France, is no stranger to societal issues, grappling with poverty and gang violence. Current hardships are compounded by employment tensions amplified by immigration from the nearby Comoros and recent water scarcity, painting a picture of ongoing adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)