Exploring the Last Ice Area: A Crucial Arctic Refuge

An international team of scientists set sail on a 56-day expedition from Iqaluit to study the 'last ice area' in the Arctic. Traveling aboard the icebreaker CCGS Amundsen, the researchers sought to examine the many facets of this critical and largely unexplored area.

The mission's main focus was on the properties of the Arctic sea ice, its ecosystems, and the effects of climate change and pollutants. The 'last ice area,' predicted to sustain permanent sea ice year-round, faces significant threats from climate warming, long-range pollutants, and increased maritime activity.

Conservation is crucial as the Arctic experiences increased ice loss. Initiatives like the national marine conservation area, Tallurutiup Imanga, and the proposed Tuvaijuittuq marine protected area are steps toward protecting this vital global heritage, aiming to safeguard its unique biodiversity and ecosystem structures.

