Shanghai-Wuxing Collaboration Sparks Bright Future at 2024 Conference

The 2024 Wuxing New Youth City Promotion Shanghai Conference, themed 'Shanghai-Wuxing Connectivity, Ushering in a Bright Future', launched on December 16. It focuses on implementing the Yangtze River Delta integrated development strategy, leveraging new high-speed rail opportunities, and fostering industrial development and internationalization in Wuxing District.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The 2024 Wuxing New Youth City Promotion Shanghai Conference commenced on December 16, emphasizing the theme 'Shanghai-Wuxing Connectivity, Ushering in a Bright Future'. The event aims to support the national strategy for integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, capitalizing on the new Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway to boost Wuxing's growth.

Attended by over 450 guests, including officials from Shanghai and Huzhou, the event saw participants from real estate, cultural tourism, and urban economy sectors. Key moments included the award ceremony for the Yangtze River Delta G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor and strategic agreements with firms like Orient Securities.

A dynamic presentation featured industry figures alongside calligrapher Zhao Mengfu, celebrating Wuxing's past and future. Ceremonies also launched the 'New Youth City Wuxing' High-speed Railway, poised to enhance regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

