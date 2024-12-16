Left Menu

France Mobilizes Relief Efforts as Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte

Cyclone Chido has caused catastrophic damage to France's Mayotte island in the Indian Ocean, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis. Over 800 rescue personnel are being deployed as initial reports indicate a high death toll. Infrastructure has been severely damaged, and there are challenges in accounting for the deceased.

France is urgently dispatching aid to its territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean after Cyclone Chido wreaked havoc, marking the island's most devastating storm in almost a century.

The cyclone claimed at least 14 lives by Monday morning, but local authorities fear the toll could rise drastically. Rescue operations are underway with aid from France, nearby Reunion, and military aircraft transporting supplies to address the island's pressing needs.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau arrived in Mayotte as part of efforts to streamline the response. With over 800 additional personnel expected in the forthcoming days, rescuers are racing against time to assess the damage in an island grappling with extensive destruction of infrastructure and loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

