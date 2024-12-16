Left Menu

Rajasthan Shivers: Record Breaking Cold Sweep Across Regions

Rajasthan experiences severe cold weather with Fatehpur in Sikar recording -0.4°C. Many areas face cold waves, as nighttime temperatures plummet below 10°C. Churu hit 1.5°C, while no immediate relief is anticipated in the following 24 hours, according to the MeT department forecasts.

Updated: 16-12-2024 17:12 IST
Extreme cold conditions gripped parts of Rajasthan, with Fatehpur in Sikar district hitting a chilling low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius, the weather department announced on Monday.

The state recorded cold to extreme cold wave conditions at various locations, where night temperatures dipped below 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT department, Churu's minimum temperature stood at 1.5 degrees, Alwar at 2.2 degrees, Sikar at 2.5 degrees, while Sangaria and Pilani both recorded 2.7 degrees, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh at 3.7 degrees, Sirohi at 4.9 degrees, and Ganganagar at 5.0 degrees Celsius. The department predicts no relief from these severe cold conditions over the next 24 hours.

