Himachal Pradesh's Cold Wave Alerts: Met Office Issues 'Orange' Warning

Severe cold conditions have hit the lower hill areas of Himachal Pradesh, with an orange warning in place for districts like Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti recorded minus 10.6°C, while Shimla was unusually warm. Residents are advised to take precautions amid dense fog and cold conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:21 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Cold Wave Alerts: Met Office Issues 'Orange' Warning
Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a severe cold wave, affecting the lower hill regions with forecasts indicating persistence over the coming days. The local Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' warning specifically for Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts.

Unusual weather patterns see Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti register a chilling minus 10.6 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest place in the state, while Shimla experiences warmer nights at 10.9 degrees Celsius, defying normal expectations.

Dense fog and cold have prompted local authorities to advise precautions to avoid incidents, and locals are urged to protect their livestock and crops. The post-monsoon period has seen a significant rainfall deficit, adding to the state's cold weather challenge.

