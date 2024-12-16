Teen Driver's Reckless Rampage in Delhi

A teenage driver caused chaos in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Monday when his speeding car hit several pedestrians, critically injuring two. According to police, the 17-year-old has been apprehended and legal proceedings have commenced against him.

The accident, recorded on CCTV, showed a white Hyundai Santro plowing into people on the roadside. Among the injured were 55-year-old Rajesh Kumar Kamra and his seven-year-old grandson Mannat. Both were admitted to the hospital, with the child in critical condition. Eyewitnesses swiftly moved the injured to safety.

Further reports indicate that four more individuals suffered minor injuries, receiving first aid. The car's owner is also facing legal action. The community played a crucial role, as locals caught the young driver and handed him over to authorities. A case has been registered under sections of rash driving and endangering life.

