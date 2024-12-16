Left Menu

Teen Driver's Reckless Rampage in Delhi

In northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, a speeding car driven by a teenage boy injured two pedestrians critically on Monday. The incident, captured on CCTV, involved a white Hyundai Santro. Legal action is underway against the minor driver and the car owner, with four others sustaining minor injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage driver caused chaos in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Monday when his speeding car hit several pedestrians, critically injuring two. According to police, the 17-year-old has been apprehended and legal proceedings have commenced against him.

The accident, recorded on CCTV, showed a white Hyundai Santro plowing into people on the roadside. Among the injured were 55-year-old Rajesh Kumar Kamra and his seven-year-old grandson Mannat. Both were admitted to the hospital, with the child in critical condition. Eyewitnesses swiftly moved the injured to safety.

Further reports indicate that four more individuals suffered minor injuries, receiving first aid. The car's owner is also facing legal action. The community played a crucial role, as locals caught the young driver and handed him over to authorities. A case has been registered under sections of rash driving and endangering life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

