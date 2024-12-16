Historic River Link Project Revitalizes Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Agriculture

A significant advancement in India's irrigation infrastructure will be marked by the signing of a tripartite agreement for the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal river link project in Jaipur, scheduled for Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present to witness this pivotal moment, according to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The project aims to transform the agricultural landscape of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, bringing much-needed irrigation and drinking water to the arid regions. The dream initiated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to interlink rivers is being realised after two decades of negotiation and development efforts, Yadav expressed.

The project, initially proposed in 2004, had been stalled due to disagreements on water-sharing between states. Now, with political alignment, the project costing Rs 72,000 crore will commence, promising to irrigate 6.13 lakh hectares and provide drinking water to 40 lakh people. The venture also involves upgrading the Chambal right main canal, enhancing water distribution to various districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)