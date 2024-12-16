Navi Mumbai Metro Achieves Triple ISO Certification Success

The recently operational Navi Mumbai Metro has been awarded three prestigious ISO certifications for quality, safety, and environmental standards, as announced by Maharashtra's CIDCO.

Recognitions such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 were secured within the first operational year, signifying world-class service commitment.

This achievement positions Navi Mumbai Metro as a leading force in modern urban mobility, contributing to the city's development into a smart, modern metropolis.

(With inputs from agencies.)