Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Metro Achieves Triple ISO Certification Success

The Navi Mumbai Metro, operated by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, has received three globally recognized ISO certifications for quality, environmental responsibility, and safety standards within its first year. This makes it the sole metro line in Maharashtra to achieve such recognition, highlighting CIDCO's leadership in urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:17 IST
Navi Mumbai Metro Achieves Triple ISO Certification Success
  • Country:
  • India

The recently operational Navi Mumbai Metro has been awarded three prestigious ISO certifications for quality, safety, and environmental standards, as announced by Maharashtra's CIDCO.

Recognitions such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 were secured within the first operational year, signifying world-class service commitment.

This achievement positions Navi Mumbai Metro as a leading force in modern urban mobility, contributing to the city's development into a smart, modern metropolis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024