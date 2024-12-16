Navi Mumbai Metro Achieves Triple ISO Certification Success
The Navi Mumbai Metro, operated by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, has received three globally recognized ISO certifications for quality, environmental responsibility, and safety standards within its first year. This makes it the sole metro line in Maharashtra to achieve such recognition, highlighting CIDCO's leadership in urban development.
Thane
- India
The recently operational Navi Mumbai Metro has been awarded three prestigious ISO certifications for quality, safety, and environmental standards, as announced by Maharashtra's CIDCO.
Recognitions such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 were secured within the first operational year, signifying world-class service commitment.
This achievement positions Navi Mumbai Metro as a leading force in modern urban mobility, contributing to the city's development into a smart, modern metropolis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
