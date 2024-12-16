Maharashtra Faces Cold Snap: IMD Predicts Further Temperature Drop
Chilly weather continues in Maharashtra as the IMD predicts further dips in temperatures for regions like Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Temperatures have already fallen below normal levels in places like Ahilyanagar and Pune, while Mumbai will experience sunny but cooler days.
In Maharashtra, cold weather conditions are set to persist as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a further dip in temperatures in areas such as central Maharashtra and Marathwada.
Officials indicate that the temperatures in these regions have notably been below normal, with Ahilyanagar recording a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than its usual average. Similarly, Pune's temperature dropped to 7.8 degrees Celsius, also below the normal level.
Contrastingly, Mumbai will experience slightly warmer days, with the Colaba observatory documenting warmer-than-average maximum temperatures, though the minimum remained below usual. The IMD expects a clear, sunny day in Mumbai and its suburbs, albeit with some morning haze.
(With inputs from agencies.)
