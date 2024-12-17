Severe Cold Wave Grips Punjab and Haryana

Piercing cold conditions persisted in Punjab and adjoining Haryana, with Faridkot emerging as the coldest region, registering a chilling 0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, as per official reports.

The Meteorological Department noted that Amritsar felt the freeze at 2.6 degrees, closely matched by Ludhiana and Patiala, both at 4.8 degrees Celsius. Pathankot's low settled at a frigid 2.8 degrees, while Bathinda and Gurdaspur registered temperatures at 3 and 3.5 degrees respectively.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, Hisar shivered at 1.6 degrees Celsius, with nearby Sirsa closely following at 2.6 degrees. Karnal, Rohtak, and Bhiwani also reported significant drops in temperature. The shared capital city, Chandigarh, was slightly warmer at a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)