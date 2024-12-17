Cyclone Chido's Devastation: Mayotte in Crisis

Authorities in Mayotte are rushing to provide essential food and water to residents devastated by Cyclone Chido, which struck over the weekend, officials reported Tuesday. Hundreds or potentially thousands are feared dead in this French overseas territory, already grappling with issues of illegal immigration and political unrest.

The cyclone severely damaged large swathes of the archipelago, rendering many areas inaccessible. Officials confirmed 22 deaths and more than 1,400 injuries as rescue operations continue, hampered by the destruction. "The priority today is water and food," said Mamoudzou's mayor Soumaila, highlighting worsening sanitary conditions.

In response to increasing disorder and threats to public health, the French interior ministry imposed a curfew starting Tuesday night. Meanwhile, France's President Emmanuel Macron has committed to visiting the region, underscoring the gravity of the crisis and the necessary focus on immigration issues and infrastructural recovery efforts.

