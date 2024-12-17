Left Menu

Cyclone Chido's Devastation: Mayotte in Crisis

Mayotte faces a humanitarian crisis following Cyclone Chido, which left extensive destruction in its wake. Authorities are working to provide essential supplies to residents while grappling with issues of lawlessness and public health. The island is also dealing with challenges related to illegal immigration and political neglect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:08 IST
Cyclone Chido's Devastation: Mayotte in Crisis

Authorities in Mayotte are rushing to provide essential food and water to residents devastated by Cyclone Chido, which struck over the weekend, officials reported Tuesday. Hundreds or potentially thousands are feared dead in this French overseas territory, already grappling with issues of illegal immigration and political unrest.

The cyclone severely damaged large swathes of the archipelago, rendering many areas inaccessible. Officials confirmed 22 deaths and more than 1,400 injuries as rescue operations continue, hampered by the destruction. "The priority today is water and food," said Mamoudzou's mayor Soumaila, highlighting worsening sanitary conditions.

In response to increasing disorder and threats to public health, the French interior ministry imposed a curfew starting Tuesday night. Meanwhile, France's President Emmanuel Macron has committed to visiting the region, underscoring the gravity of the crisis and the necessary focus on immigration issues and infrastructural recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024