Maruti Infrastructure Partners with Meinhardt for Landmark Projects

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 17: Maruti Infrastructure Limited, renowned for its pivotal role in Ahmedabad's construction sector, has embarked on a significant collaboration with Meinhardt Group, the preeminent global planning, design, and engineering firm based in Asia.

This strategic alliance is set to elevate Maruti Infrastructure’s capabilities, delivering innovative solutions for an array of projects, including buildings, industrial developments, and sports facilities. Meinhardt Group brings a wealth of experience with a legacy of 69 years, offering end-to-end project management services across diverse sectors.

Nimesh Patel, Chairman of Maruti Infrastructure, highlighted the partnership as a commitment to enhancing infrastructure standards in India. This collaboration is anticipated to usher in a new era of engineering excellence and expand Maruti's reach in Gujarat and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)