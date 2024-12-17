Left Menu

Crisis Unfurls: Russian Oil Tankers in Distress after Black Sea Storm

A third Russian oil tanker has issued a distress signal in the Black Sea, following damage to two others in a recent storm, resulting in oil leaks. The spill has affected extensive areas of the Russian Black Sea coast, prompting regional authorities to declare an emergency.

  Russia

In a troubling development, a third Russian oil tanker in the Black Sea has sent out a distress signal. The incident comes after a weekend storm battered two other tankers, causing significant oil leaks in the area.

The storm's aftermath has heralded an environmental crisis, with oil washing ashore along "tens of kilometres" of the Russian Black Sea coast. Local governors have expressed concern, acknowledging the scale of the disaster.

Though details about the third tanker remain scarce, it's reportedly part of the same series as the previous 50-year-old Volgoneft ships. The situation prompted regional task forces to declare an emergency at several sites.

