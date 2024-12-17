Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Call to Stop Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' in European Waters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged international allies to restrict Russia's 'shadow fleet' from operating in European waters. This fleet is seen as a major threat, used by Russia to fund its war through bypassing sanctions. Recent sanctions by the EU and UK target additional vessels in efforts to curb their illegal operations.

Updated: 17-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:36 IST
Zelenskiy's Call to Stop Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' in European Waters
Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on allies to stop Russia's notorious 'shadow fleet' from operating in European waters. These vessels, used to bypass international sanctions, pose significant threats according to Zelenskiy.

In a message posted on X, Zelenskiy emphasized that the fleet should face more than just sanctions, describing it as a key component in financing Russia's military activities. He highlighted the aging and poorly maintained condition of these tankers, many of which operate without proper oversight.

The European Union has just imposed sanctions on an additional 52 vessels, raising the total to 79. Meanwhile, the UK sanctioned 20 ships involved in dubious activities to dodge restrictions. Zelenskiy pointed out the recent environmental disaster caused by a Russian tanker incident as a grave example of the risks these operations pose to nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

