Cyclone Chido Wreaks Havoc in Mayotte: Thousands Feared Dead

Mayotte is grappling with the aftermath of Cyclone Chido, as fears grow that tens of thousands may have perished. The islands' main hospital, despite seeing few injured patients, fears the worst with potential victims buried under rubble and a lack of infrastructure to reach them.

The cyclone hit the islands with 200 kph winds, marking the worst storm in 90 years, according to officials. While the toll remains uncertain, authorities confirmed 22 deaths, though concern mounts over hundreds of thousands unaccounted for, including volunteers.

Living conditions in Mayotte exacerbate the crisis, with many residents in poverty and undocumented, fueling worries about a surge in disease. The central hospital suffered flooding, further complicating medical response as the population struggles with necessities like clean water and electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)