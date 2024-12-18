Left Menu

Vanuatu Earthquake: Race Against Time Amidst Aftershocks

Rescuers are working tirelessly in Port Vila, Vanuatu, following a catastrophic 7.4 magnitude earthquake that claimed 14 lives, including two Chinese nationals. With over 200 injured and significant structural damage, international assistance has been mobilized, while the region grapples with power disruptions and ongoing aftershocks.

Updated: 18-12-2024 08:52 IST
Rescue operations are in full swing in Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, following a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck on Tuesday, resulting in 14 fatalities, including two Chinese nationals, and leaving more than 200 injured.

The tragedy has seen rescuers focusing on collapsed buildings amid ongoing aftershocks. Vanuatu Police Commissioner Robson Iavro disclosed that three people trapped under rubble are in contact with teams, as rescue efforts continue.

Witnesses have documented the aftermath, including damaged infrastructure, crushed vehicles, and displaced residents seeking supplies. Efforts are hampered by power and communication outages as international teams, including Australia's Defence Force and USAID, mobilize to provide aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

