Vanuatu Earthquake: Race Against Time Amidst Aftershocks

Rescue operations are in full swing in Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, following a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck on Tuesday, resulting in 14 fatalities, including two Chinese nationals, and leaving more than 200 injured.

The tragedy has seen rescuers focusing on collapsed buildings amid ongoing aftershocks. Vanuatu Police Commissioner Robson Iavro disclosed that three people trapped under rubble are in contact with teams, as rescue efforts continue.

Witnesses have documented the aftermath, including damaged infrastructure, crushed vehicles, and displaced residents seeking supplies. Efforts are hampered by power and communication outages as international teams, including Australia's Defence Force and USAID, mobilize to provide aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)