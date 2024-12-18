Transforming Kalka: From Quiet Hills to Tourism Hub

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, revealed plans on Wednesday to enhance Kalka's potential as a tourism hotspot nestled in the scenic Shivalik hills.

Efforts are underway to transform the Kalka to Kalesar belt into a vibrant tourist corridor, with projects targeting improved infrastructure such as the Pinjore Bypass and water systems.

Saini also highlighted initiatives like the Lado Laxmi Yojana to bolster financial assistance for women, and development plans focusing on the welfare of farmers, youth, women, and marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)