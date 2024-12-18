Left Menu

Transforming Kalka: From Quiet Hills to Tourism Hub

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini plans to transform Kalka into a major tourism hub, with ongoing projects to enhance infrastructure. Efforts include improving amenities, boosting connectivity, and launching schemes like Lado Laxmi Yojana. The state government focuses on development across various sectors, aligning with national initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:54 IST
Transforming Kalka: From Quiet Hills to Tourism Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, revealed plans on Wednesday to enhance Kalka's potential as a tourism hotspot nestled in the scenic Shivalik hills.

Efforts are underway to transform the Kalka to Kalesar belt into a vibrant tourist corridor, with projects targeting improved infrastructure such as the Pinjore Bypass and water systems.

Saini also highlighted initiatives like the Lado Laxmi Yojana to bolster financial assistance for women, and development plans focusing on the welfare of farmers, youth, women, and marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024