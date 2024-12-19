Left Menu

Vanuatu Earthquake: International Teams Race Against Time to Rescue Survivors

Rescue and medical teams from Australia have arrived in Vanuatu following a devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake that claimed at least 14 lives and injured hundreds. International efforts, led by France, China, and New Zealand, are underway to search for survivors and provide essential aid amidst infrastructure disruptions.

Updated: 19-12-2024 06:11 IST
In the wake of a 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Vanuatu, rescue operations are intensifying with international assistance pouring in. At least 14 fatalities have been reported, including nationals from France and China.

Rescue efforts, spearheaded by French and Australian teams, continue at debris sites where up to 15 people might still be trapped. The looming tragedy has prompted Vanuatu's National Disaster Management Office to brace for an increase in casualty numbers.

International support is in full gear, with Australia vowing to aid airport operations and both the U.S. and France deploying military assets to assist. Disruptions in power and communication pose significant challenges to rescue operations while water contamination remains a pressing concern.

