Arunachal's Road to Transformation: Rs 398 Crore Boost for Development

The Union government has earmarked Rs 398 crore for 19 road projects in Arunachal Pradesh for the 2024-25 fiscal. Announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, these initiatives aim to enhance connectivity and foster economic growth in the border areas of the northeastern state. The investment underscores the commitment to bolstering infrastructure and improving livelihoods in remote regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:20 IST
Nitin Gadkari Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
The Union government has allocated a substantial Rs 398 crore for the development of 19 road projects in Arunachal Pradesh for the fiscal year 2024-25. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, made the announcement on Tuesday, highlighting the government's focus on improving last-mile connectivity in the border regions of northeastern India.

This funding, drawn from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), aims to facilitate seamless access and promote socio-economic development in the state's remote areas. In a social media post, Gadkari emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening infrastructure and enhancing livelihoods in the North-East region.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed the investment, terming it transformative for the state's connectivity and growth prospects. With a broader plan involving 190 projects across the North-East, covering 3,856 km and a total cost of Rs 81,540 crore, these initiatives are expected to be completed by September 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

