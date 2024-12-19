Arunachal's Road to Transformation: Rs 398 Crore Boost for Development

The Union government has allocated a substantial Rs 398 crore for the development of 19 road projects in Arunachal Pradesh for the fiscal year 2024-25. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, made the announcement on Tuesday, highlighting the government's focus on improving last-mile connectivity in the border regions of northeastern India.

This funding, drawn from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), aims to facilitate seamless access and promote socio-economic development in the state's remote areas. In a social media post, Gadkari emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening infrastructure and enhancing livelihoods in the North-East region.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed the investment, terming it transformative for the state's connectivity and growth prospects. With a broader plan involving 190 projects across the North-East, covering 3,856 km and a total cost of Rs 81,540 crore, these initiatives are expected to be completed by September 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)