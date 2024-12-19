Unsettling Echoes: Mysterious Underground Sounds Stir Latur

Authorities in Latur, Maharashtra, were alerted by residents on Thursday about an unsettling sound originating from underground. The local populace, primarily from areas near Killari like Nandurga, Gubal, and Ganjankhed in Ausa tehsil, reported the mysterious noise, prompting many to rush outdoors in fear.

Upon inspection by mandal officials and talathis, no immediate explanation was found for the unusual phenomenon. Ausa's acting tehsildar, Mustafa Khonde, confirmed the absence of overt irregularities in the area. District Disaster Management official Sakeb Usmani noted that while the sound seemed subterranean, there was no documented property damage.

Although minor cracks were observed in two classrooms of the Nandurga Zilla Parishad central primary school, a team led by community leaders took precautionary measures, moving children outdoors for safety. Despite the alarming past of the 1993 earthquake, which devastated Latur, no seismic activity has been reported by the Latur Seismology Centre this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)