Left Menu

Unsettling Echoes: Mysterious Underground Sounds Stir Latur

Residents of Latur, Maharashtra, reported mysterious sounds from underground, causing widespread concern. Despite no seismic activity being confirmed, locals, especially near Killari, were alarmed. Inspections found no immediate damage, though minor cracks appeared in a local school. Safety precautions were taken as authorities continued investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:24 IST
Unsettling Echoes: Mysterious Underground Sounds Stir Latur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Latur, Maharashtra, were alerted by residents on Thursday about an unsettling sound originating from underground. The local populace, primarily from areas near Killari like Nandurga, Gubal, and Ganjankhed in Ausa tehsil, reported the mysterious noise, prompting many to rush outdoors in fear.

Upon inspection by mandal officials and talathis, no immediate explanation was found for the unusual phenomenon. Ausa's acting tehsildar, Mustafa Khonde, confirmed the absence of overt irregularities in the area. District Disaster Management official Sakeb Usmani noted that while the sound seemed subterranean, there was no documented property damage.

Although minor cracks were observed in two classrooms of the Nandurga Zilla Parishad central primary school, a team led by community leaders took precautionary measures, moving children outdoors for safety. Despite the alarming past of the 1993 earthquake, which devastated Latur, no seismic activity has been reported by the Latur Seismology Centre this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024